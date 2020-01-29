|
|
Edward Franklin Lines
PEORIA - Edward Franklin Lines, 72, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.
Born on January 26, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Edward and Catherine Workman, Eddie served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Viet Nam era. He received a Purple Heart and was a member of the Marine Corps League, V.F.W., , the Purple Heart Club, and Fellowship Church.
He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Lines
Survivors include two daughters, Monique Dreier and Jessica Williams, both of Nokomis, Florida; two sisters, Patricia (John) Keiser of Peoria, Illinois, and Catherine Edwards of Elkhart, Indiana; three brothers, James (Deb) Lines of North Pekin, Illinois, Benjamin Lines of Creve Coeur, Illinois, and Michael Lines of Farmington, Illinois; dear friend, Bill (Diane) Cross of Englewood; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Funeral service will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Garry Clark,officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Marine honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , in memory of Edward Lines, at .
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020