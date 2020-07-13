1/1
Edward H. Dotta
1931 - 2020
PEORIA - Edward H. Dotta, 89, of Peoria died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines Nursing Home.
Born May 4, 1931, in Johnson City, IL,. to Joseph and Mary Foli Dotta, he married Janet Case on September 8, 1951, in Peoria. She passed away on February 13, 2010, in Peoria.
Ed is survived by his four children, Linda (Jerry) Holland, Joe (Sharon) Dotta of Plymouth, IN, Rob Dotta of Peoria and Teresa (Roger) Bowlby of Liberty Township, OH; one sister, Madeline Dotta of Washington, IL; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was a carpenter, working for most of his career with independent contractors, then retiring from the City of Peoria in 1998.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a longtime member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
A funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at his church, with Fr. Paul Stark officiating. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. and go until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
at his church,
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
