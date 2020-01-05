|
Edward H. "Ed" Schneider
WASHINGTON - Edward H. "Ed" Schneider, 96, formerly of Washington and East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Eldon Nursing and Rehab in Eldon, Mo.
Ed was born on October 18, 1923, in Peoria to Frank and Ada (Couch) Schneider. He married Elizabeth J. "Betty" Tucker on September 13, 1947, at St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2007.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Bernadine Fredell; and two brothers, Eugene and David Schneider.
Surviving are three daughters, Barb Schneider of Plymouth, Minn., Rose (Marty) Stuber of Huntsville, Texas, and Joan (Cliff) Maricle of St. Charles, Mo.; one grandson, Timothy (Jenna) Maricle of Foley, Mo.; and one great-grandson, James Maricle.
Ed joined the United States Army to serve in Panama during World War II and was honorably discharged. He was later employed by Couch & Heyle as a truck driver. Ed also drove many years for Norwalk and Peoria Cartage Truck Lines before co-owning and operating Schneider Printing Company in East Peoria with his wife, Betty.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria, the Knights of Columbus, Tri-County Stamp Club, Peoria Philatelic Society, Nickle Plate Historical & Technical Society and the Illinois Traction Society.
Ed enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including model railroading, stamp collecting and photography.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ed at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria, where military rites will be conducted by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1020 S. First Ave., Morton, IL 61550; or the Greater Peoria Area Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020