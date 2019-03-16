|
Edward Holt Sr.
PEKIN - Edward Clinton Holt Sr., 85, of Pekin passed away at 10:40 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.
Born August 29, 1933, in Sauk Centre, Minn., to John and Leta (Childs) Holt Sr., he married Virginia Geraci on May 22, 1954, at Great Lakes Naval Center in northern Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Edward (Brenda) Holt Jr. of Pekin and Bill (Lisa) Holt of Mapleton; nine grandchildren, Angie, Michele, Bill, Tom, Gabe, Dom, Mili, Gino and Teressa; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Bryson; one brother, John Holt Jr.; and one sister, Carmen McCoy of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Teresa Grant.
Edward served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman with the Medical Corps during the Korean War era.
He began working as a purchasing agent with Pekin Hospital. He then owned and operated Holt's Printing in Pekin. He retired from the Accounting Department at Caterpillar, Inc. in 1995 after 30 years of service.
Edward was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Pekin.
He enjoyed painting, cooking, baking bread and travel, especially family vacations. Edward was proud of his 1991 Toyota Camry and his "free oil changes for life," which Phil Luciano wrote a story about for the Peoria Journal Star.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where his memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. The recitation of the Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019