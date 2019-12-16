Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Prospect United Methodist Church
Dunlap, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
the sanctuary
Edward James "Jim" Strasma


1937 - 2019
Edward James "Jim" Strasma Obituary
Edward James "Jim" Strasma
PEORIA — Edward James "Jim" Strasma, age 82, of Peoria, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:56 p.m. at his residence.
He was born August 30, 1937 in Watseka, IL to Edward and Bertha "Betty" (Kreeb) Strasma. He married Linda Lee Lynch on February 7, 1959 in Gilman, IL. She passed away November 13, 2019 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sons: Brett (Rebekah) Strasma of Dunlap, Brian (Amie) Strasma of Naperville, four grandchildren: Skyler, Jaden, Ethan Strasma of Dunlap, Braden Strasma of Naperville, and one sister, Janice (Jerry) Drilling of Piper City.
Jim graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from University of Illinois and was a Certified Public Accountant. During his college years, Jim obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed recreational flying. He was in the ROTC and the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served in the United States Army where he obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. During his Army days he was Tank Unit Commander and part of the Armor Tactics Cadre at Fort Knox in Kentucky. After his honorable discharge, he continued his service with the Army Reserve.
After several roles in Public Accounting, Jim joined Interstate Producers Livestock Association in Peoria, IL where he retired in 2001 after 31 years of employment. Over the years, he was a member of Prospect United Methodist church in Dunlap where he sang in the choir. His hobbies included golf, oil painting, and snowmobiling. After retirement he loved spending time with family and friends, playing online video games and in recent years, he became an active Pickleball player and an avid Bridge player.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. Following the services, visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 East Ash Street, Dunlap, IL 61525.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Jim's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
