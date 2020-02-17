|
|
Edward "Tamico" Johnson
PEORIA - Edward T. "Tamico" Johnson, 52, of Peoria passed away at 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on January 6, 1968, a son of Edward J. and Mary A. (Gunn) Johnson. He married Sally Swearingen on June 20, 2009, in Peoria. She survives.
Tamico is also survived by his parents of Peoria; three children; four grandchildren; four step-children; nine step-grandchildren; and one brother, Shawn (Shannon) Johnson of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and three uncles.
Tamico's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship in Peoria. The Revs. Cliff Parks and Tony Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will take place in Osceola Grove Cemetery in rural Bradford.
Memorials may be made to his church or the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, aafa.org.
Online condolences may be sent to Tamico's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020