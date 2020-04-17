Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery
West Peoria, IL
More Obituaries for Edward Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Burns Jr.


1952 - 2020
Edward Joseph Burns Jr. Obituary
Edward Joseph Burns Jr.
DUNLAP - Edward Joseph Burns Jr., 67, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Pekin Hospital at 6:15 AM.
He was born November 22, 1952 in Peoria, IL to Edward and Arlene Wright Burns. He was preceded in death by his father, and two siblings: Robert Lee Burns and Ann Marie Burns.
Ed is survived by his mother; three children, Eric (Erin) Burns of Chicago, Ryan Burns of Madison, WI, and David Burns of Peoria; ten siblings, John (Dodie) Burns of Peoria, Dennis Burns of Manito, IL, Patrice Aaires of Glendale, CA, Bonnie Donley of Delavan, Sharon Burns of Littleton, CO, Deb (Darin) Bloomfield of Wyoming, IL, Raymond (Tania) Burns of Palm Bay, FL, Allen (Sally) Burns of Holland, MI, Jeanette Burns of Bartonville, IL, Ronald (Molly) Burns of Brimfield, IL; as well as more than 60 nieces and nephews.
Ed was a proud father of his children and was a proud veteran of the army serving from 1972 – 1974 in Korea. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years in engineering before retiring and working for other local firms providing his engineering expertise. Ed's memory will forever be cherished.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday April 21, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria. Father David Richardson will officiate.
Memorials in Ed's honor may be to Sophie's Kitchen or the American Parkinson Disease Associate Midwest Chapter.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
