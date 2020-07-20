Edward L. Dean
EAST PEORIA - Edward L. Dean, 68, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on December 6, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Louis D. and Kathleen E. (Rohman) Dean.
Surviving are his father, Louis of East Peoria; siblings, Jack (Linda) Dean of Lowpoint, Marcia (Gary) Staples of Peoria and Roger Dean of Metamora; niece, Alison (Kevin Reynolds) Staples; and nephews, Paul (Beth Collins) Dean and Patrick (Amber) Dean.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen.
Ed received his Associate's Degree from Illinois Central College. He worked as an engineer for the Rock Island Railroad for 10 years, and then worked at Mitsubishi Motors for 28 years, retiring in 2012.
Ed was an avid skeet shooter and started shooting competition targets in 1968. He served on the Board of Directors at the Peoria Skeet and Trap Club for 35 years in the roles of President, Vice-President, Secretary and 28 of those years as Treasurer. He also served as President and Vice-President of the Illinois State Skeet Assocation, as well as being an Illinois State Director to the National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA) for ten years.
Ed won four Zone Competitions and fourteen Illinois State Championships and was inducted into the Illinois Skeet Shooting Hall of Fame in 1982. Another major achievement for Ed was having the highest 12 gauge average in the world in 1982, with an average of 99.83. He shot a total of 232,400 competition targets during his career.
Ed attended the World Skeet Competition in San Antonio, Texas, for 35 years. His biggest achievement was during the World Skeet Competition in 2002, when he became the 6th shooter ever to break 650 competition targets out of 650. That year, Ed won two world titles and a world runner-up title. He was an active skeet shooter for over 52 years and a life member at the Peoria Skeet and Trap Club and National Skeet Shooting Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Peoria Skeet and Trap Club, 1470 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611; or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or online at www.kidneyfund.org
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
