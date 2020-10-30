Edward L. Dwyer, Jr.
PEORIA - Edward L. Dwyer, Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Buehler Home in Peoria, Illinois.
Ed was born on September 18, 1927 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Edward Sr. and Margaret Dwyer. Ed graduated from St. Bernard Grade School and Spalding High School in 1945.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Baker, at St. Bernard Church on April 15, 1950. She passed away on April 9, 2017 at 90 years of age.
Surviving are his beloved sister, Barbara Shurtleff; sons Mike and Rick Dwyer of Peoria and daughter Molly (Jim) Connor of Lake Zurich, Illinois; 4 grandchildren Jim (Tifanie), Katie, Matt (Kristin) Connor and Emily (Jared) Dwyer, 3 great-grandchildren Soul, Brooks and Beckett; sister-in-law Kathryn Davis of Peoria; 3 nephews Jack (Barb) Davis, David (Diane) Shurtleff, and Chip Shurtleff; 7 nieces Mary Kay McMahon, Patty Rettig, Maureen Wunderlick, Susie Kemnetz, Cynthia Wilke and Margaret Kimmel.
Ed was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Navy. He had a wonderful work career for over 60 years at Vonachen Industrial Supply Company working for Bob, Jay, Rudy and Matt Vonachen.
Ed enjoyed playing bridge with friends, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, cooking brats and having a cold Budweiser Beer. Ed loved every day he could spend with his family and friends. He was such a kind and caring friend to everyone he knew.
Ed was a chartered member of many organizations including The Friends of Fatherless boys, Independent Sports Club, Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame, and a founding member of the Peoria St. Patrick Society. He enjoyed listening and sharing sport stories on the Royce and Roger Radio Show.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Kouri and the entire Buehler Home Nursing Staff for the excellent quality of care and friendship they provided Ed for 15 years.
Due to the Coronavirus, burial will be private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Ed's name can be made to the Pat Goldin Scholarship Fund at Bradley University.
