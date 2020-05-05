|
|
Edward LeFevre
PEORIA - Edward D. LeFevre, 84, of Peoria, passed away on May 4, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village Care Center.
Ed was born January 16, 1936, in Weedsport, N.Y. His parents and one brother preceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Alice, of 61 years, his three children, Alan (Renee) LeFevre, Carol Robert (Matthew), and Brian LeFevre, and 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) LeFevre, Austin (Adrian) LeFevre, Jackie LeFevre, Nathan Robert, Desiree Bright, Isaac (Morgan) Robert, Micah Robert, Luke Robert, Brooke LeFevre, Kyle LeFevre, and Mia LeFevre. He is also survived by one brother, Ben, of Malta, N.Y., his niece, Lori (Steve) Cherry and his nephew, Steve (Suzanne) LeFevre.
Ed spent the first 16 years of his life in New Jersey and came to Decatur, IL for his college years at Millikin University where he met his wife, Alice. Upon graduation and after six months of military training he accepted a job with Gauger and Diehl in Peoria, IL. He obtained his CPA in 1959 and became a partner in 1968. Shortly thereafter Gauger and Diehl merged with KPMG.
He took early retirement in 1985 and joined Lutheran Brotherhood, a financial institution. He obtained his CFP and was with them until he retired in 2005. Lutheran Brotherhood merged with Aid Association for Lutherans and became Thrivent Financial prior to his retirement. Ed was very active in his church, Trinity Lutheran, serving in many capacities over the years and was treasurer of the Central Illinois District of the Lutheran Church. He was also very active in Kiwanis for over 50 years, including serving as President and Treasurer. He served as an advisor for the Key Clubs especially the club at Peoria High for many years. He also served on the Board of Bethesda Lutheran Home including serving as President of the Board and on the Board of Lutheran Hillside Village of Peoria, IL. In his retirement years he volunteered as an escort for Methodist Medical Center and also served on a special committee at Millikin University. Ed was always happy when his children and grandchildren were with him and had special memories of the whole family celebrating Ed and Alice's 60th wedding anniversary in Colorado. He loved golfing, bridge, and he especially loved his Dodgers. He had a real love for his Lord and Savior and we know we will see him again.
The family plans to hold a private service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date when we once again can come together in worship. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hillside Village, or Kiwanis Club. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020