|
|
Edward Otto Ehnle
PRINCEVILLE - Edward Otto Ehnle, 87, of Princeville passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1:43 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ed was born on March 20, 1932, in Edelstein to Louie and Julia (Merkel) Ehnle. He married Verla Baurer on December 5, 1954, in Tremont. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons and two daughters, Marvin (Connie) Ehnle of Speer, Steven (Karen) Ehnle of Bradford, Russell (Terrie) Ehnle of Tremont, Mary Ann (Alan) Knobloch of Princeville, Rita (Andy) Bauman of Goodfield and Darrel (Brenda) Ehnle of Tremont; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Roy (Donna) Ehnle of Bradford; and one sister, Mary (Hartzell) Kaisner of Northville, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Jean Ehnle; two step-brothers, Louie and Carl Ehnle; and one step-sister, Laura Stahl.
Ed was a lifelong farmer in Bradford. He also worked at Hoerr Nursery, where he was able to continue to work and enjoy God's creation outdoors. He had a special love for his wife, Verla, and they enjoyed retirement together. His greatest love was for his Lord. He also dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Ed was a member of the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church, where his funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall, from 4 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at his church on Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville will be handling arrangements. Burial will be at the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Ed's family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the physicians, nurses and healthcare providers who assisted Ed and his family through his end of life journey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian Harvest Call International at www.harvestcall.org; Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be left for Ed's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019