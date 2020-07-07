Edward P. "Eddie" Jones
CANTON - Edward P. "Eddie" Jones, 80, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born on February 12, 1939, in Canton, IL, to Edward J. "Barney" Jones and Jean Detrick.
Surviving are one son, Chris Jones of Harrisburg, NC; five grandchildren, Miranda and Jake Klees and Hannah, Emily and Jack Jones; and one sister, Marie Romine of Canton, IL.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Joan Klees; one brother, Richard J. Sedgwick; and one sister, Suzanne Vickers.
Eddie graduated from Canton High School. He was an avid golfer in Myrtle Beach, with no less than three "holes in one" to his credit. He was a member of several golf groups, a restauranteur and night club owner, as well as The Elks Lodge and Knights of Columbus.
Graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL. Deacon Gary Schultz will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
