Edward Patrick Kenney Jr.
PEORIA - Edward Patrick Kenney Jr., 67, of Kokomo, IN, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on February 2, 1952, in Vineland, NJ, a son of Edward Patrick Kenney Sr. and Noreen (Parnell) Kenney.
Surviving are two sons, Christopher Edward Kenney of Phoenix, AZ, and Daryl Ross Kenney of Peoria; one cousin, Jennifer Ann (nee Fowler) Shrewsbury of Kokomo, IN; and countless friends and family who loved him greatly.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserve and the United States Army.
Ed's visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Condolences may be left for Ed's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019