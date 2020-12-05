1/1
Edward Roecker
1931 - 2020
Edward Roecker
MORTON - Edward W. "Ed" Roecker, 89, of Morton passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on February 17, 1931, in Morton, Ill., to William and Carol (Aupperle) Roecker. He married Barbara Schick in Morton, Ill., on January 27, 1957.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara "Bobby" Roecker of Morton; children, Timothy (Diane) Roecker of Morton, Carolyn (Michael) Phelps of Centerville, Ohio, and Erik (Kellie) Roecker of Morton; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Kate), Hannah and Caleb Roecker, Declan and Taegan Phelps and Lindsey and Easton Roecker; two great-grandchildren, Rylee and Cori Roecker; brother, William "Bill" (Bonnie) Roecker of McKinney, Texas; sister, Louise Getz of Morton; and sister-in-law, Jill Roecker of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Katherine Schock; one brother, Gene; and an infant brother.
Ed became a follower of Christ in 1956. He loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church and was a Sunday school teacher.
Ed was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as a Seabee in various countries during the Korean War.
He and his brothers owned and operated Roecker Brothers Construction in Morton for 25 years. Ed later worked for N.E. Finch in Peoria. In his retirement, he worked at the Morton Park District and volunteered at Midwest Food Bank and at Berean Prison Ministry.
In his spare time, Ed loved to paint watercolors of landscapes and architecture. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh and a smile.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Morton Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the service, both at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Berean Prison Ministry, Peoria Rescue Ministries or Midwest Food Bank.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Ed's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
DEC
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
