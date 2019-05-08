|
|
Edward S. Gostowski
WASHINGTON - Edward S. Gostowski, 90, of Washington passed away and went to be with Jesus at 1:37 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor of Morton.
He was born on August 15, 1928, in Benton to Stephen and Mary Sneizek Gostowski. He married Harriet Mills on February 4, 1951, in DuQuoin. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Surviving are four children, Martha Troxell of Washington, Mark Gostowski of Dallas, TX, Marsha (Ron) Hiatt of Washington and Marvin (Vicki Koller) Gostowski of Lincoln; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
Edward served in the U.S. Army as a clerk in the Pentagon. He attended Bradley University and then went on to work as a draftsman at Caterpillar, retiring after 30 years of service.
Edward was a faithful servant of Christ. He attended Faith Church in Washington in his later years. He was previously a member of Roland Manor Baptist Church in Washington, where he volunteered in the children's ministry as a Sunday School and Awana teacher. He enjoyed helping others whenever and however he could. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of the Izaak Walton League in Metamora for many years. Along with fishing, he loved tending his gardens. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making memories with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Edward's family would like to thank the staff of Restmor and Riverview for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or South Side Mission.
Edward's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019