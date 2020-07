Edward T. O'Connor Jr.PEORIA - Edward T. O'Connor Jr., age 87, of Peoria passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born on May 17, 1933, in Peoria, a son to Edward T. O'Connor Sr. and Josephine (Grebe) O'Connor. Ed graduated from Spalding Institute in 1951 and graduated Bradley University in 1955 with a B.S. in Political Science. On July 16, 1955, he married Arlene Armitage. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2007. On April 21, 2009, he married Jean Kislia, and she survives.Ed began working at Pabst Brewery while attending Bradley University. Upon his graduation, he taught at Greely Elementary School for a short time until becoming Partner in G&O Real Estate in the 1960s. Ed was elected 7 terms as Peoria County Treasurer, retiring in 1998.Ed was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served as President of Second Ward Republicans, Republican delegate to the 1976 RNC Convention and was Regional State Campaign Coordinator for the Reagan-Bush 1980 Presidential Campaign. Most importantly, Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family, was truly loved and will be deeply missed.Survivors include his wife, Jean of Peoria; four children, Edward "Tripp" (Patti) O'Connor of Peoria, Kate (Greg) Rodriguez of Bloomington, Margaret (Jim) Whitmer of Clearwater Beach, FL, and Colleen (Greg) Davis of Bloomington; and 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin and Dan O'Connor, Jay (Emma), Luke (Natalie), Alec and Emily Rodriguez, Connor and Hannah Whitmer and Delaney and McKennah Davis. Also surviving are three step-children, Jean (Jim) Bachman, Crissy (Charlie) Landsman and Brian (Adrienne) Armitage; and four step-grandchildren.Ed was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Arlene; and two sisters, Patricia Davis and Joan Cychol.A private funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria.Memorials in Ed's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com