Edward William Threw
ELMWOOD - In the afternoon of July 23, 2019 Edward William Threw of Everton Missouri, formerly of Elmwood, passed away at the age of 75. He had been battling cancer for the past two years and finally succumbed to the illness.
Edward was born to Harry and Iva Threw in Elmwood, Illinois on April 18, 1944. Edward lived out his childhood in Elmwood, graduating high school there before marrying Rebecca Cunningham and having two sons, Todd William and Jeffrey Scott. The family moved to the San Diego, California area in 1978 where he lived for most of the next 30 + years before retiring to Missouri in 2010.
Ed was an avid horseman and was happiest when looking between the ears of his two favorite horses, Packy and Snappy. He spent a great amount of his time instructing children in riding, horse care as well as a favorite "Team Penning." Ed also spent his later years playing "Santa Claus" during the holiday season and all that have looked on his white hair, beard and rosy cheeks can easily see the likeness. Ed never met someone that he could not strike up a conversation with and was liked by all that met him.
Ed is preceded in death by his father Harry, his mother Iva, his youngest son Jeff as well as a grandson Brenton. He is survived by his oldest son Todd of Oceanside, CA, his sister Cheryl Cummins of Yates City, Ill, his brother David Threw of Seymour, MO, as well as five grandsons and one great-grandson.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sept. 28 in the Community Center in Yates City, Illinois for friends and family. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019