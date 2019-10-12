|
|
Edwin Fitzgibbon
AVON - Edwin Ralph Fitzgibbon, 82, formerly of Avon, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Ed was born on May 13, 1937, in Lawrenceville, Illinois.
Ed was among the founding faculty of Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) in Springfield, when it was established in 1968. Before retiring from LLCC in 1995, he had welcomed nearly ten thousand students into his geography and math classrooms.
Graduating from Avon High School in 1955, Ed went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in 1961, and a master's degree from Case Western Reserve in 1964. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Victoria (Schleich); and four children, Matthew (Tom Bridgman) of Hanna City, Illinois, Michael (Noel Laurent) of Rochester, Illinois, Rebecca (Ron) Kiel of Clayton, North Carolina, and Andrew (Jen Snow) of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, David, Kaylie, Abi, Keagan, Lydia, Sydney and Ethan; one brother, John of Smith Valley, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was a brilliant storyteller, recalling his favorite memories with a smile and vivid detail to anyone who would listen. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren; teaching world and physical geography classes; traveling and camping throughout the United States; hunting deer, rabbits, squirrels and turkey; and working crossword and sudoku puzzles.
He attended West Side Christian Church, cheered on the Chicago Bears, was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, and was passionate in his support of like-minded political candidates.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin George and Fern Catherine; and one brother, Michael David.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, October 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois. Additional services will be held at the Federated Church in Avon, Illinois, on Wednesday, October 16, with visitation from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., followed by a funeral service with burial at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, a school of which Ed was a long-time supporter.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon, IL, is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019