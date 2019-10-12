Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corman Memorial Home - Roseville
230 W Penn Ave.
Roseville, IL 61473
309-426-2211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Side Christian Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Federated Church
Avon, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Federated Church
Avon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Fitzgibbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Fitzgibbon


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Fitzgibbon
AVON - Edwin Ralph Fitzgibbon, 82, formerly of Avon, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Ed was born on May 13, 1937, in Lawrenceville, Illinois.
Ed was among the founding faculty of Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) in Springfield, when it was established in 1968. Before retiring from LLCC in 1995, he had welcomed nearly ten thousand students into his geography and math classrooms.
Graduating from Avon High School in 1955, Ed went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in 1961, and a master's degree from Case Western Reserve in 1964. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Victoria (Schleich); and four children, Matthew (Tom Bridgman) of Hanna City, Illinois, Michael (Noel Laurent) of Rochester, Illinois, Rebecca (Ron) Kiel of Clayton, North Carolina, and Andrew (Jen Snow) of Louisville, Kentucky. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, David, Kaylie, Abi, Keagan, Lydia, Sydney and Ethan; one brother, John of Smith Valley, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was a brilliant storyteller, recalling his favorite memories with a smile and vivid detail to anyone who would listen. He most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren; teaching world and physical geography classes; traveling and camping throughout the United States; hunting deer, rabbits, squirrels and turkey; and working crossword and sudoku puzzles.
He attended West Side Christian Church, cheered on the Chicago Bears, was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, and was passionate in his support of like-minded political candidates.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin George and Fern Catherine; and one brother, Michael David.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, October 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at West Side Christian Church in Springfield, Illinois. Additional services will be held at the Federated Church in Avon, Illinois, on Wednesday, October 16, with visitation from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., followed by a funeral service with burial at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, a school of which Ed was a long-time supporter.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon, IL, is in charge of local arrangements.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now