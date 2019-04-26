|
Edwin H. Felder Jr.
PEORIA — Edwin H. Felder Jr., 90, of Peoria died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Edwin was born on November 16, 1928, in Peoria County to Edwin H. Sr. and Opal (Havens) Felder. He married Judith A. Schwab on January 19, 1951; she preceded him in death on June 1, 2002.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Clarice Rose Hens.
Edwin is survived by his son, Walter Felder of Peoria; his daughter, Ellen Westerman; and his granddaughter, Sophia Westerman.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Antietam and U.S.S. Shangri-La. Edwin was a machinist, a tool and die maker, machinery assembler, and a problem solver. He worked for Midwest Construction, Melton Electric, Dreisilker Motors, Hiram Walker and Kemp Manufacturing. Edwin had many hobbies, which included blacksmithing, hunting, reading, and rollerskating. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife, Judy.
Edwin was an animal lover and always had an open lap for a cat to curl up on. Memorial donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or your favorite animal foundation.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019