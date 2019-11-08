|
|
Edwin Paul Knussman
METAMORA - Edwin Paul Knussman, 90, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Trivoli, IL passed away at 5:50 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Snyder Village in Metamora. He was born on December 5, 1928 in Peoria, IL to Theodore and Anna (Roelfs) Knussman. He married Darlene Northrup on November 1, 1953 in Trivoli. She passed away on May 6, 1992. He then married Anna J. Miller on December 2, 1995 in Pekin, IL.
Surviving are his wife Anna of Metamora; sons Mike (Nancy) Knussman of East Peoria, and Gary (the late Cheryl) Knussman and Randy Knussman both of Trivoli; step-children Jan (Arthur) Belkind of Phoeniz, AZ, Meri (Larry Niblick) Blinn of Decatur, IN, and Reverend Jon (Lisa) Ellingworth of Waverly, IA; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.
Edwin was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer in Trivoli. Edwin was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin. He loved farming, tinkering with his antique tractors, and traveling, especially spending time in the mountains. Edwin loved classical music. Spending time with his family made him happy.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pekin with Pastor Daniel Bishop and Reverend Jon Ellingworth officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until time of his service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Penn Ridge Cemetery in Trivoli with military rites accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548, St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 711 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or Trivoli United Methodist Church, 115 North Trivoli Road, Trivoli, IL 61569. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019