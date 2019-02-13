|
Edythe (Trott) Kaisner
PEKIN - Edythe Elizabeth (Trott) Kaisner, 93, of Pekin passed away at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Pekin Manor. She was formerly of Bartonville.
She was born on July 7, 1925, in Peoria to Edward and Olive (Guppy) Trott. She was formerly married to Ervin Kaisner.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (David, deceased) Martin of Pekin, with whom she made her home, and Diane (Jerry) Reger of Dunlap; four grandchildren, Michelle Kimble of Tennessee, Cory Kimble of Heyworth, Anthony (Amy) Martin of Pekin and Andrea (Travis) Spangler of Sparland; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler (Julie) Smith-Kimble, Morgan and Brendon Kimble, Abagail, Adalynn and Aria Martin and Hudson and Lincoln Spangler; one great-great grandchild, Sadie Kimble; and one sister, Virginia (Charles) Grawey of Peoria.
Upon graduating from Manual High School in June of 1943, Edythe worked at Block & Kuhl Company Central Distribution Buying Office as secretary to Vice President of General Merchandise Manager from 1943-1948. From 1968 until retirement in 1983, Edythe worked at WABCO as a material control specialist purchasing department, parts operation.
She was a member of the WABCO Retirement Club and a confirmed member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Bartonville. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled when the team won the 2016 World Series. You could also find her working her daily crossword puzzles.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the compassionate, professional care that UnityPoint Methodist Hospice and Palliative Care provided for Edythe and also special thanks to the skilled nursing staff at Pekin Manor.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to UnityPoint Hospice, 221 North East Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61636.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019