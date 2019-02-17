|
|
Eileen Currid-Pemberton
HENRY - Eileen Currid-Pemberton, 73, of Henry passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry, IL. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
Eileen "Ellie" was the beloved daughter of Tom and Margaret (Waters) Currid, born on April 18, 1945, in Moneygold, County Sligo, Ireland. She was the loving wife of Harvey Pemberton and stepmother to his children; mother of Paul Hopfensperger; dear sister of Tom, Bridie and the late Maureen; sister-in-law of Maud and Michael; and grandmother, aunt and great-aunt and friend of Lora, Amber and Mary Jo.
She will be sadly missed by all. Rest in Peace, Eileen.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019