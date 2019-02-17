Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Henry Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Currid-Pemberton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Currid-Pemberton


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Currid-Pemberton Obituary
Eileen Currid-Pemberton
HENRY - Eileen Currid-Pemberton, 73, of Henry passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry, IL. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Henry Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.
Eileen "Ellie" was the beloved daughter of Tom and Margaret (Waters) Currid, born on April 18, 1945, in Moneygold, County Sligo, Ireland. She was the loving wife of Harvey Pemberton and stepmother to his children; mother of Paul Hopfensperger; dear sister of Tom, Bridie and the late Maureen; sister-in-law of Maud and Michael; and grandmother, aunt and great-aunt and friend of Lora, Amber and Mary Jo.
She will be sadly missed by all. Rest in Peace, Eileen.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.