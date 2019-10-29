|
Eileen Hall
CREVE COEUR – Eileen H. Hall, 85, of Creve Coeur, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
She was born January 15, 1934, in Pekin, to Oscar and Ethel Tippett. Eileen was adopted in 1937, by Arthur and JoHannah (Abel) Mabee. She married James Hall on June 15, 1963, in Vernon, Ill.
Surviving are her husband, James of Creve Coeur; one son-in-law, Jim (Cindy) Elmore of Pekin; one granddaughter, Hannah Elmore of Marquette Heights; one brother, Paul (Patsy) Tippett of Picayune, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Delaine Elmore; eight brothers and seven sisters.
Eileen worked for Block & Kuhl for five years, Peoria Dry Goods, Fuller Brush, Carson Pirie Scott and Springfield Road Clothing Ministry. She was also a self-employed child care provider.
Eileen was a member of Christ Followers Church and Springfield Road Church in East Peoria, where she served as CE director, a Sunday school teacher, secretary-treasurer and junior choir song leader. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Peoria Rescue Ministries.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Revive Church in East Peoria, with Rev. Duane Surels and Rev. Mike Turner officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, both at the church. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Revive Church, Christ Followers Church or to the family to help assist with the purchase of a headstone.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019