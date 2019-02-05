|
Eileen Heggemeier
PEORIA - Eileen M. Heggemeier, 94, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
Eileen was born on May 14,1924, the daughter of Alfred and Louise (Meyer) Hoerr. She taught piano lessons for many years before working at Bergner's Department Store, from which she retired in 1992. Eileen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Mary Martha Society and sang in the Resurrection Choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Heggemeier; her sister, Margaret L. Hoerr; and brother, Robert A. Hoerr.
Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Dennis) Dorr and Nancy Heggemeier; four grandchildren, Colleen (Keith) Richards, Christine (Andy) Kopp, Brian (Beth) Dorr and Allison Dorr; seven great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., on February 9, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3720 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria, IL. Internment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 7519 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL.
Donations may be made to St Jude or the donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019