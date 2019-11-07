|
Eileen Kay (Gangloff) McCord
PEORIA - Eileen K. (Gangloff) McCord age 70, of Peoria, passed away at 1:35 PM on October 31, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born on July 26, 1949 in Washington, IL to Willard and Marie Adams Gangloff. She married Dean McCord on May 21, 1976 in Metamora, IL. He passed away on June 3, 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Betty Gangloff, brother-in-law Roger Eilts, and nephew Brian Gangloff.
She is survived by her brothers: Don Gangloff and Gene (Lori) Gangloff; one sister Pat Eilts; brother-in law Don McCord, and sister-in-law Arla Dorn. She has many loving nieces and nephews.
She was a hairdresser for 47 years, last working at Always in Style.
Eileen had a genuine love for the small dogs that she had as companions over the years. She will be remembered for her love of life, generous spirit and hearty laughter.
The family thanks Morningside Assisted Living in Washington for their care and support. They also thank OSF doctors and nurses for the compassionate care given to her.
Cremation rights have been accorded.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where a visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM with the Franciscan Friars officiating.
Memorials in Eileen's memory may be made to the or the or charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019