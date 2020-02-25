|
Eileen Knapp
MORTON - Eileen Rose Knapp, 91, of Morton passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her devoted husband, Bill, and her three loving daughters at her home.
Eileen was born on December 19, 1928, to Albert and Rosina (Paternoster) Stetzler. She married William J. Knapp on October 9, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Surviving are her husband, Bill of Morton; three daughters, Carol (Bob) Beyer of Pekin, Diane (Mike) Wurmnest of Deer Creek and Vicki Bennett of Morton; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Shawver, Austin (Jessica) Beyer, Chad (Emily) Wurmnest, Kyle (Jamie) Wurmnest, Jenna (Jake) Nicholson, Tyler Bennett and Parker Bennett; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Zobrist; and one sister-in-law, Lois Stetzler.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Manuel, William and Arthur Stetzler; and three sisters, Hannah Mooberry, Margaret Pflederer and Caroline Schlachter.
Eileen attended Brown's Business School and worked at the Commercial National Bank. She was a bookkeeper for their family masonry business. Eileen was an election judge for Morton Township for many years.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Eileen enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge. She made the best homemade pies!
Eileen and Bill made great memories traveling the countryside in their camper with their family, bus trips and cruises with their friends.
Eileen was a member of the Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, with Pastor Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, both at the church. Burial will be at Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church, St. Jude Runners' Association or in Chicago.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020