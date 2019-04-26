|
|
Eileen Tharp
KINGSTON MINES — Eileen A. Tharp, 88, of Kingston Mines passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Glasford.
She was born October 6, 1930, in Peoria to Merrel and Rickie Neptune Kern. She married John Elwood Tharp; he preceded her in death August 24, 1992. Her parents; daughter, Stephanie; sons, Justin, Matthew, Mark; brother, Jim Kern; and sister, Betsy Patterson preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Reilly (Mike) Reynolds; son, John L. (Debbie) Tharp; son-in-law, Dwayne Gilfour; grandchildren, Mike (Angie) Reynolds, Stacy (Bob) Dodson, Sarah (Patrick) Jaszarowski, Andrea (Marquise) Henderson; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rudolph "R.J." Kern and Wayne (Donna) Kern.
Eileen was well known for her chicken & noodles and red cake. She was a 70-year participating member of Kingston Mines United Methodist Church; her favorite Hymn was "Others." She was also an Election Judge for 23 years, 27-year Board Member on the Glasford Telephone Company, 16-year Board Member of the Kingston Mines Town Board, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts for many years and wrote articles for the Glasford Gazette. Eileen was a very giving woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at the Kingston Mines United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the services at the Kingston Mines Cemetery. Memorials may be made to in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019