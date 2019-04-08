|
Elaine C. Shadix
BLOOMINGTON - Elaine C. Shadix, 85, of Bloomington passed away at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Peoria. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Neighborhood House in Peoria.
She was born on June 19, 1933, in Spring Valley, a daughter of Charles and Veronica Corpus. She married Charles E. Shadix on June 25, 1960, and he survives in Bloomington.
Also surviving are her children, Mike Shadix of Manchester, GA, Chris (Mark) Sopek of Lake Zurich and John Shadix of Peoria; and two grandsons, Stephen and Paul Sopek.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Marie Shadix.
Elaine was a lifelong homemaker and a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
