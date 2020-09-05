Elaine (Schoessow) Carr
PEORIA - Elaine (Schoessow) Carr of Peoria passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a cherished friend to many.
Elaine was born on August 4, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Oscar and Adele Schoessow. She graduated from Milwaukee-Downer College in 1946 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She held her first OT position at a sanitarium in Evansville, Indiana, before moving on to a Veteran's Administration Hospital in Marion, Indiana. After marrying her husband, Louis, in 1948, she became a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. They were married for 67 years, until his passing in 2015. For the past few years, she has lived in suburban Detroit to be close to family.
Elaine's life and giving heart were reflections of her Christian values. She was a tireless volunteer – much of it through her decades of involvement with the Dorcas Circle at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Among many other activities with that group over the years, she made countless quilts for Lutheran World Relief, and knitted numerous winter caps for Lutheran Social Services to distribute to children. She also participated in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Braille Ministry. Her German potato salad was legendary at Redeemer potlucks. At home, when she wasn't quilting, sewing, knitting or weaving, she loved to read, cook and bake. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching Cubs games. She and husband, Lou, were world travelers.
Elaine's family was the light of her life. She is survived by four children, Cynthia of New York City, Joanne (David) Brown of Detroit, Paul (Jeanne) of Chicago and Christine of Denver. She has four grandchildren, Ben (Clare) Brown, Marissa (James) Bruin, Isabelle Carr and Jeremy Carr. She has twin great-grandsons, Jonah and Isaac Brown; and a great-granddaughter, Adelynn Chloe Brown.
She was pre-deceased by her brother, Richard (Dick) Schoessow.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, followed by a service at 11 a.m. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Dorcas Circle of Redeemer Lutheran Church to support seminary students.
Davison-Fulton Woosley-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
