|
|
Elaine Colclasure
ROANOKE - Elaine A. Colclasure, 72, of Roanoke passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on April 27, 1947, in Secor, IL, to Carl F. and Grace Sloter Porth. She married Garry Colclasure on July 9, 1967. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Mike (Kim) Colclasure; granddaughter, Katie; grandson Tyler; daughter-in-law, Shonna Colclasure; twin grandchildren, Ella and Eli; grandson, Drew; adopted Thai Native granddaughter, Mo Supatanakij; and two sisters, Hildred Harms and Norma Perry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mark Colclasure; three sisters; and seven brothers.
Early in her career, Elaine worked as secretary for Metropolitan Life, State Farm, Food Service, Sowers Elementary School, Dick Leiken Law Office and Dr. Ronald Meyer. She then began a career working for the United States Postal Service, starting at the encoding center then serving as postmaster at Princeville and Washburn, retiring from Washburn in 2012.
Elaine was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Methodist Women, Senior Fellowship and Sanctuary Choir. She was a past member of the Roanoke American Legion Auxillary and the USPS union. She was also a member of HENS.
There will be a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, at the Roanoke United Methodist Church. Pastor Bob Herath will officiate. There will be a memorial visitation held on Monday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Per Elaine's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke United Methodist Church or OSF Hospice.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020