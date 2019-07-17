|
|
Elaine Dossett
PEORIA - Elaine A. Dossett, 93, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Manor Court of Peoria.
Elaine was born on October 23, 1925, in Bloomington to John G. and Alma M. Runge Burkhart. She married Thomas Kimball Dossett on April 14, 1946, in Bloomington. Kim and Elaine celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 26, 2016.
Also preceding Elaine in death was one brother, J. Marvin Burkhart.
Elaine is survived by one daughter, Debra (James) Bowers of Peoria; one son, Thomas K. (Patricia) Dossett of Fredericksburg, VA; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elaine was a member of 1st Christian Church in Peoria. She and Kim loved their grandchildren and enjoyed being active participants in their lives. She was an accomplished bridge player and established many friendships in numerous bridge clubs. Elaine enjoyed working at Funk Seeds International and retired after 22 years of service.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. A family memorial service for Kim and Elaine will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
The family would like to thank Liberty Village of Peoria and Vitas Healthcare Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019