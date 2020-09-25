Elaine E. Debis
EAST PEORIA – Elene "Elaine" Elizabeth Debis, 96, of East Peoria, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in East Peoria on July 17, 1924 to Walter R. and Gladys E. (Clooney) Short. She married Frederick W. Debis on March 31, 1945 in Champaign. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2003 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and son-in-law, Ron Johnston. Surviving are two daughters, Gayle (Larry) Ruprecht of Oak Park and Peggy Johnston of East Peoria; five grandchildren, Haley (Matt) Carrington of Washington, Reid (Ann Marie) Ruprecht of La Grange, Noel Johnston of Peoria Heights, Taylor (John) Caruso of Chicago, and Thomas Johnston of East Peoria; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine co-owned and co-operated the Heights Beauty Salon with her husband for 50 years. She was a 50 year member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Peoria. Elaine was loved by all who had the pleasure to know her.
The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Peoria. Rev. Craig Stanford will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is handling cremation arrangements. A private burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church.
Online condolences may be made to Elaine's family at www.davison-fulton.com
.