Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Snively
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Frances Snively


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Frances Snively Obituary
Elaine Frances Snively
MACKINAW - Elaine Frances Snively, 85, passed away at her home in Mackinaw, IL, on Tuesday, May 18, 2020, of natural causes, under the loving care of her husband, Larry.
She was born on February 2, 1935, in San Francisco, CA, to Frank and Alice Graham Wadhams of San Mato, CA.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry; two daughters, Jill Weishaupt and Laurel Sears, both of Mackinaw, seven grandchildren, Austin Wieshaupt, Dillon Wieshaupt, Paige (Joshua)Gorrie, Payton Sears, Madison Sears, Mackenzie Sears, and Nicholas Sears.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and twin daughters.
Elaine was a graduate of San Mateo High School in San Mateo, CA, and Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. She was very active in her church, Community of Christ, and enjoyed choral singing. She was a past member of Whittier Women's Chorus in California, Messiah Choir in Morton, and the Mackinaw Community Choir. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Grave side services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Center or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -