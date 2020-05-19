|
|
Elaine Frances Snively
MACKINAW - Elaine Frances Snively, 85, passed away at her home in Mackinaw, IL, on Tuesday, May 18, 2020, of natural causes, under the loving care of her husband, Larry.
She was born on February 2, 1935, in San Francisco, CA, to Frank and Alice Graham Wadhams of San Mato, CA.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry; two daughters, Jill Weishaupt and Laurel Sears, both of Mackinaw, seven grandchildren, Austin Wieshaupt, Dillon Wieshaupt, Paige (Joshua)Gorrie, Payton Sears, Madison Sears, Mackenzie Sears, and Nicholas Sears.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and twin daughters.
Elaine was a graduate of San Mateo High School in San Mateo, CA, and Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. She was very active in her church, Community of Christ, and enjoyed choral singing. She was a past member of Whittier Women's Chorus in California, Messiah Choir in Morton, and the Mackinaw Community Choir. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Grave side services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Center or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020