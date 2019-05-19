|
|
Elaine J. Hallick
CHILLICOTHE - Elaine Joyce Hallick, age 91, of Chillicothe passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Elaine was born on March 26, 1928, in Bloomington, IL. She married Nicholas John Hallick in 1949 and he preceded her in death on December 26, 1989.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are her children, John (Jamie) Hallick of Black Earth, Wisconsin, Nick Hallick of Chillicothe, Illinois, and Mark (Deidre) Hallick of Dunlap, Illinois; three grandchildren, Erick (Barbara) Hallick of Shorewood, Illinois, James (Chulee) Hallick of Maple Bluff, Wisconsin, and Morgan Hallick of Dunlap, Illinois; and four great-grandchildren, Lily, Erick, Ethan and Hannah Hallick.
Elaine was an assistant press operator for International Paper Company until she retired. She loved her family and planting flowers.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Chillicothe City Cemetery. The Reverend Frank R. Dunaway will be officiating.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2019