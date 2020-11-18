1/1
Elaine Row
1945 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Elaine Kay Row, 75, of Washington, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on February 19, 1945, in Washington, IL, to Vernon and Eileen (Ackerman) Smith. She married Ronald L. Row on May 8, 1965, in Washington.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald of Washington; children, Steven Row and Suann Row, both of Washington; granddaughter, Sara E. Cornwell; and brothers, Vernon Smith and Lonnie (Janice) Smith, both of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lennell Row; one sister, Janet Wind; and one sister-in-law, Verna Smith.
Elaine was a clerk for Don's Pharmacy in Washington. She was a current member of First Baptist Church and a past member of Calvary Mennonite Church both in Washington. She participated with many of the activities of both churches.
Those who knew her know that she was a people person and never knew a stranger. Elaine enjoyed conversation with new and old friends, and when she entered a room she would always greet people with a friendly hello. She always liked a good laugh, and over the years left us with many memories that makes us all smile.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of her remains will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington, also at a a later date.
Memorials in her name may be given to the First Baptist Church Mission Fund or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
