Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
Elda Beutel


1922 - 2020
Elda Beutel Obituary
Elda Beutel
TREMONT - Elda L. Beutel, 97, of Tremont, passed away at 2:28 am Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
She was born November 9, 1922 in Tremont to George E. and Mary E. Steiner Getz. She married Donald Beutel on June 16, 1945 in Tremont, and he passed away September 6, 1995.
Surviving are one brother, Elmer W. (Ruth Ann) Getz of Knoxville, TN; two sons, Dr. William D. Beutel of Kings Mountain, NC and Keith A. (Bonnie Hohulin) Beutel of Cambry, IN; one daughter, Caryl K. Harrer of East Peoria; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert Beutel, MIA December 26, 1971; and two brothers, Robert D. Getz and Carl K. Getz; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Perry Beutel.
Elda worked as a legal secretary in her early years, then homemaking, childrearing, clerked at Vern's Grocery Store in Tremont, and enjoyed volunteering.
She was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, Tremont Historical Society, Tremont Garden Club, and H.O.I. POW-MIA Organization, sewing club, National League of Families, and American Gold Star Families.
She enjoyed family, friends and neighbors, playing piano, singing hymns and old love songs, cooking, sewing, reading, writing, painting, crossword puzzles, camping, gardening, canning, and attending church and Christian fellowship.
A private family funeral will be at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Roger Stuber will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont.

To express condolences online visit www.daviwaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
