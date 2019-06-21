|
Elda Heiniger
MORTON – Elda Heiniger, 103, of Morton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home at The Villas of Holly Brook in Morton. She was compassionately cared for by the Holly Brook staff and Hospice Compassus.
Elda was born October 21, 1915, the daughter of Benjamin and Emma (Steiner) Heiniger.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters, including her triplet sisters, Elma and Elsa.
Elda was a long time bookkeeper and office manager for her brother's business, Heiniger Motor Company.
She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Peoria and also often attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Ritch Boerckel officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, 1500 Parkside Ave. Morton, IL 61550 or Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Rd. Morton, IL 61550.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019