Elda Tiezzi Graves
PEORIA - Elda Tiezzi Graves, age 94, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
Born July 29, 1925, in Farmington, IL, she was a daughter to Torquato and Camilla (Baccheschi) Tiezzi. On December 28, 1949, she married Nelson Graves. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1997.
Elda was a huge sports fan and retained her knowledge of all sports all the way to her last days. An avid Cubs and Bears fan, she was loyal until the end. Elda was blessed with a wonderful Italian family and cherished each one of them every day of her life. She also was proud to have worked for Caterpillar for 15 years and Illinois Harvest with her sister before she gave her career up to raise her children. Elda had two wonderful grandsons who were the light of her life. Elda also had many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Survivors include one son, Greg (Denise) Graves of Washington, IL; two grandsons, Mason Graves and Connor Graves; and beloved sister and rock of the family, Shirley Kellerstrass.
Elda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nelson; cherished daughter in 2009, Sandra Denise Graves; and eight sisters, Anne Tiezzi, Ella West, Verna Grabinger, Louise Bonikowski, Hazel Catteau, Nina Gray, Virginia Laible and Donna Tiezzi; as well as three brothers, Joe Tiezzi, Guido Tiezzi and Nick Tiezzi.
A special thank you to a dear niece, Karen Bradberry, who, along with Shirley and Denise, were with Elda every step of the way through her final days in hospice. Elda's tribute request will be if anyone wants to wear their Cubs attire, she would be proud.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Father Jeffrey Laible, Elda's nephew, will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elda's memory may be made to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019