Eldo Householter
EUREKA - Eldo Householter, 71, of Eureka, IL, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Cozumel, Mexico.
Eldo was born on April 29, 1948, to Earl and Velda (Unzicker) Householter in Eureka, IL. Eldo grew up on the family farm and raised beef cattle. He was a proud graduate of Eureka High School class of 1966 and Alumnus of the University of Illinois. He married Jamell (Jamie) McClure on April 2, 1977.
Eldo was employed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector for 36 years.
Eldo lived a joy-filled life as a husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his genuine and friendly conversation and generosity. Eldo loved traveling, especially to Florida with family and friends. He enjoyed listening to southern gospel and bluegrass music. Eldo was an avid sports spectator and fan. He loved being outside in his yard and working in his garden.
Survivors include his wife, Jamell "Jamie;" sons, Nathan and Darin Householter; daughter, Colleen (Jason) Denham; 4 grandchildren, Nevelle, Eliza, Rex and Anthony Denham; brother, Mahlon (Cheryl) Householter; and sister, Rita (Jim) Guth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, Silas and Jed Denham.
Eldo was an active member at Rock Creek Bible Church in Congerville, IL, where he was a part of the Missions Committee and Kids Club.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, at Rock Creek Bible Church, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m., also at Rock Creek Bible Church. Pastor Phil Bachman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rock Creek Bible Church Missions Committee.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020