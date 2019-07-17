|
Eldon J. Kerr
BARTONVILLE - Eldon J. Kerr, 83, of Bartonville died at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 13, 1935, in Peoria to John and June (Renyolds) Kerr. He married Garnett "Gary" Smith on December 5, 1953, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are 1 child, Kathryn (Rick) Oesch of Mossville; 6 grandchildren, Lisha (Phil) Meisel, Tiffany Oesch, Reanna (Steve) Humes, Holly (Orlando) Robinson, Jedadiah (Whitney) Rashid and Amy (Eric) Phillips; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; 1 brother, William (Barbara) Kerr of New Jersey; and 2 sisters, Darlene Brooks of East Peoria and Sharon (Floyd) Henderson of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Roxanne; and 3 sisters Laveta, Doris and Evelyn.
Eldon worked as a machinist at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Bartonville American Legion. He loved camping, hunting and the outdoors.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Luncheon will follow at Bartonville American Legion.
Memorials may be made to the Bartonville American Legion.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019