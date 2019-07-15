|
Eldon L. Swearingen
PEKIN - Eldon Lee Swearingen, 78, of Pekin passed away at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 ,at Timercreek Rehab and Healthcare in Pekin.
Eldon was born on March 19, 1941, in Hanna City, IL, to Glen and Irene (Fisher) Swearingen. He married Linda Ulrich on May 28, 1961. She passed away on April 2, 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and four brothers.
Surviving are one son, Jason (Abigail) Swearingen of Morton; two daughters, Michelle (Daniel) Watson of Pekin and Stefanie (Michael) Wilson of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Dane and Danielle Watson, Falynn Swearingen, Mikayla (Brandon) Clark and Autumn, Cailin and Erin Wilson; one brother, Allen Swearingen of Hanna City; and three sisters, Leona Seipel of Farmington, Beverly (Melvin) Thompson of Pekin and Sandra Simmons of Peoria.
Eldon worked for Caterpillar on the assembly line, retiring in 1999 after 30-plus years. He was a member of the UAW. He enjoyed antique cars, airplanes, drag racing and woodworking. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Eldon's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Timbercreek Rehab and Healthcare for the outstanding care Eldon received.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019