Eldon Ulrich
ROANOKE - Eldon R. Ulrich, 85, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on October 21, 1933, in Eureka, IL, to David and Nora Wagner Ulrich. He married Dorothy G. Davies on November 10, 1962, in Eureka. She passed away on July 24, 1992.
Surviving are his children, Mark Ulrich of Roanoke and Julie (Tom) Cleary of El Paso, IL; and two granddaughters, Rachel Cleary of Bloomington, IL, and Brooke (Taylor) Wettstein of Austin, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
A veteran, Eldon proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1957, stationed at the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, and also in Hawaii.
Eldon worked at Peoria Tire and East Peoria Tire from 1966 until he retired in 1999.
He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and loved being outside, working on his yard or in his garden.
Eldon attended Roanoke United Methodist church, where a memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019. The Rev Bob Herath will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the church on Friday. Burial of cremains with military rites will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery, following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019