Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roanoke United Methodist church
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Roanoke United Methodist church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Ulrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon Ulrich


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eldon Ulrich Obituary
Eldon Ulrich
ROANOKE - Eldon R. Ulrich, 85, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on October 21, 1933, in Eureka, IL, to David and Nora Wagner Ulrich. He married Dorothy G. Davies on November 10, 1962, in Eureka. She passed away on July 24, 1992.
Surviving are his children, Mark Ulrich of Roanoke and Julie (Tom) Cleary of El Paso, IL; and two granddaughters, Rachel Cleary of Bloomington, IL, and Brooke (Taylor) Wettstein of Austin, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
A veteran, Eldon proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1957, stationed at the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, and also in Hawaii.
Eldon worked at Peoria Tire and East Peoria Tire from 1966 until he retired in 1999.
He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and loved being outside, working on his yard or in his garden.
Eldon attended Roanoke United Methodist church, where a memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019. The Rev Bob Herath will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the church on Friday. Burial of cremains with military rites will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery, following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.