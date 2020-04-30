|
Eleanor Alberts
PEORIA - Eleanor Kay Alberts, 80, of Springfield, passed away on April 29, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on June 15, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois to Joseph Vernon Kelley and Eleanor Klopfenstein Kelley. Kay married John R. Alberts on November 22, 1959 in Morton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1989.
Mrs. Alberts is survived by her children: Mike (Cheryl) Alberts of Hannibal, MO., Julie Alberts, Lori Shafer and Jim Alberts all of Springfield and Becky (Bruce) Pennell of Stewartville MN., eight grandchildren: Joseph Alberts, Jennifer (Garon) Overfield, Caleb Alberts, Jessica Alberts, Steven Shafer, Eric Shafer, Ashleigh (Stephen) Sybert and Jacob Taylor, one great-grandson Grayson Overfield, one brother John (Marcia) Kelley and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister Neva Waller.
Kay had a very strong faith in the lord and was very involved with her church. She truly had a servant's heart and always loved helping others.
She taught second grade in Tremont, Illinois, owned her own upholstery business, was the site manager at Camp Widjiwagan on Lake Springfield, taught at Dodd School. Kay was currently the Volunteer Coordinator for the Caregiver Interfaith Volunteer Service at St. John's Hospital. She also enjoyed camping and visiting the North Shore of Lake Superior, Minnesota.
A visitation will be held from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Friday May 1, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. Following current CDC guidelines in reference to the COVID-19 Pandemic, only ten guests at one time will be allowed in the funeral home Friday at Bisch West. A private funeral service will be held Saturday and will be Live Streamed via a family FaceBook page. Memorial contributions may be made to CIVS at St. John's Hospital and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020