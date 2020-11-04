1/1
Eleanor Carrington
1929 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Eleanor Carrington, 90, passed away at Heritage Health Care of Chillicothe on Tuesday, November, 03, 2020.
Eleanor was born in Taylorville, IL, on November 24, 1929, to Louis and Ethel May (Kinnett) Pintar. She married Everett Leo Carrington, Jr., and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2018.
She will be remembered as a very devoted wife and mother who especially enjoyed her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling with her late husband, and watching "The Price is Right".
Eleanor was the bookkeeper for the family business, Peoria Tuckpointing, and was also an election judge for a number of years. She was a member of Faith Church of Washington.
Surviving are 3 sons, Russell (Cindy), Michael, and Kevin (Kristi); 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sandy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Andy; brothers, Rudy, and Jimmy; sisters, Olga, and Vicki; daughter-in-law, Trisha; and her stepfather, Don.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Heritage Health Care of Chillicothe for the care given to Eleanor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Chicago Unit, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago IL, 60707; or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
