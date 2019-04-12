|
Eleanor G. Best
BARTONVILLE — Eleanor Grace Best, 95, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born on September 17, 1923, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Arthur and Irva (Pratt) Miller. She married Kenneth L. Best on September 15, 1946, in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2017, in Cape Coral, Florida. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kenneth and Kimberly Best, and one great-grandson, Tyler Best, and a brother, John P. Miller.
She is survived by four children, Carl (Rita) Best of Bartonville, Illinois, Cynthia (Gary) Baldwin of Glasford, Illinois, Peggy Best of Laurie, Missouri, and Patricia Best of Laurie, Missouri; four grandchildren, Ryan and Miranda Baldwin and Kevin and Karla Best; and three great-grandchildren, Tara Homan, Brock and Reagan Best.
Eleanor worked at Caterpillar Inc. from 1942 to 1947. Later, she and her husband, Kenneth, co-owned Best Tree Service from 1947 until 1983. She was a Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts of America at Zion Lutheran Church, Past President of the Oak Grove PTA, charter member of the Limestone Band Boosters, Past President and member of the Bartonville Femmes Unir Club, Elks Emblem Club, Past President of the Zion Lutheran Women's Organization and a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Peoria from 1950 until 2019.
Eleanor loved to go shopping, especially for shoes, and always "dressed to the nines." While working as a secretary at Caterpillar, she met the love of her life when he asked her to go with him to her sorority's Christmas dance. Ken and Eleanor continued dancing through their 70+ years of marriage. Through Ken's involvement in the Mohammed Temple Shrine and Great Lakes Legion of Honor Associations, Eleanor planned, organized and created many epicurean delights for numerous dinners, dances, fundraisers, ceremonial installations and national conventions. Many lifelong friendships were forged during their involvement with the Shriners, Zion Lutheran Church and several Bartonville organizations. These lifelong friends traveled the world, camped in parks throughout North America and supported each other to the end. Eleanor's passing has left a void in our hearts that will be difficult to heal. She lived her life with dignity, love in her heart and a pure zest for the time she was with her family and many friends. She will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Rev. Michael Jones will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday at church. Burial will be in the Oakview Cemetery near Armington, Illinois, with graveside services at 2 p.m. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to . You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019