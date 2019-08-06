|
Eleanor Hall
PEORIA - Eleanor N. Hall, 76, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Mendota, IL.
Eleanor was born on October 27, 1942, in Springfield, IL, to John and Nina Moreland Gray. She married Louis Hall, and he survives. along with her children, Dianne Elston, Robert Scholl Jr., Christine Parrish, David Scholl, Michelle Bridgeman, Eva Tiller, Mark Scholl, Barbara (Edward) Lopez, Meri Baucom, Alan Hall and Christopher Hall; 33 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Gail Scholl; two sisters, Lucille Olsen and Lila Simmons; and one brother, Lyle Gray.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria, for her granddaughter, Chalise Scholl.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019