Eleanor L. Brown
1925 - 2020
PEORIA - Eleanor L. Brown, 95, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 3, 1925, in Peoria, Illinois, to Laud V. and Mary E. (Ziegler) Riggins. She married Charles "Chuck" E. Brown, the boy next door, on August 4, 1945, in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2019, in Peoria, Illinois.
She is survived by two children, Dr. Terry (Michele) Brown of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nancy (David) Evans of Farmington, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Stewart, Jason (Jaime) Evans, Nick (Addi) Evans and Dr. Amalia Winters; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Presley, Morgan, Charlie, Drew, Kelsey and Liam.
Eleanor, in earlier years, worked for Sealtest Dairy, and later as a church secretary for the University United Methodist Church, of which she was a member. She sang with the Joyful Sounds and was an avid bowler. Eleanor loved to play the piano at her church and at her granddaughter's wedding. She played chords on her piano just a week before she left us. She loved to dance too. Mom had a beautiful smile and laugh and mom and dad had many friends that they enjoyed many vacations with.
Her grandkids were the sweetest blessings to her. For the past two years, "Charlie and Ellie's Angels" took great care of mom and dad and they became family to us all. Mom was a great blessing to so many. She will be missed everyday, but is dancing with daddy again.
Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
