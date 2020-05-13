Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Parkview Cemetery
Eleanor L. Hawley Obituary
Eleanor L. Hawley
PEORIA - Eleanor L. Hawley, 93, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lakeside in East Peoria, IL.
Born June 27, 1926, in Detroit, MI, to Marenus and Frances (Cucksey) Hayward, she married the Rev. Richard L. Hawley on February 18, 1946, in New York, NY. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2016, in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death are a grandson, one great-grandson and 9 siblings.
Surviving are her children, Richard D. (Carolyn) Hawley of East Peoria, William D. (Pat) Hawley of Peoria and Nonie C. (Tony Jr.) Fiumara of Georgetown, Texas; 6 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Genny (Don) Post of Charlotte, MI; brother, Kenn (Sue) Hayward of Eaton Rapids, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
Rev. and Mrs. Hawley were members and Pastors of North Side Church of the Nazarene in Peoria from 1964 until their retirement in 1991. While pastoring, they led numerous volunteer mission teams building Nazarene churches and parsonages around the world.
In retirement, they continued service to their Lord through missions for Navajo and Spanish congregations in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
Eleanor will be remembered for her love and devotion to God and her family. Many experienced her caring and love through her hugs. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Private family services will be held at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Rev. Greg Barker, Rev. Dr. John Spohn and Rev. Mark McCall will officiate. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to Vitas Hospice, 5019 N. Executive Drive, Peoria, IL 61614; or the Church of the Nazarene Missions International, 17001 Prairie Star Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66220.
Online condolences to Eleanor's family may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020
